Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.
PACCAR Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. 248,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,912. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
