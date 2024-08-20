Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. 114,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

