Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,576 Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tanger in the fourth quarter worth $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Tanger in the first quarter worth $10,441,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tanger stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 121,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKT

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.