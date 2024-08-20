Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,826. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

