Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,254.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 105,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 452,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,156. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

