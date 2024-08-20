Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
