Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock remained flat at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 589,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,213. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

View Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.