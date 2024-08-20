Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $798,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. 419,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $40.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.