Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $591,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,795 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 433,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

