Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $619,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 49,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,181. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.