Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $285,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. 365,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,033. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.