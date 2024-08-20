Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.92. 110,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,600. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $388.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average of $266.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.