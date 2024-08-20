Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

