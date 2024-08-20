Needham & Company LLC Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $17.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

