Needham & Company LLC Boosts Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $7.25

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Personalis Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.85. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Personalis by 58.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

