NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00006816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $150.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,206,293,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,423,027 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,206,192,444 with 1,117,243,792 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.11246821 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $148,781,080.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

