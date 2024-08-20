NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading Up 12.1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) rose 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 17,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 108,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

