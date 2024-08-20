Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,606.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

