M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 676,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

