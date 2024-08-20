Molten Ventures VCT plc (MVCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON MVCT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. Molten Ventures VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.66.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
