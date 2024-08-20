MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 104,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,383,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

