Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Cap of $501.77 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $501.77 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,180,943,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,738,763 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,180,753,637.8400393 with 1,145,461,488.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.42190053 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $12,208,511.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

