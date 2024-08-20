Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

