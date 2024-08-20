Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 427,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,117. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

