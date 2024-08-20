Milestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.60. 5,162,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,363. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $232.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

