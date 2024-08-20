Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $872.35. 1,317,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,235. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $848.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $783.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

