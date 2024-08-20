Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 63,905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.81. 8,360,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,751. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

