Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Waters by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after purchasing an additional 183,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Waters Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WAT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.26. The company had a trading volume of 329,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.70 and its 200-day moving average is $323.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

