Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,871 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $218,758,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after buying an additional 411,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,337,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.8 %

PBR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.29. 20,270,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,423,262. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

