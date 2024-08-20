Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,562,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.38. 1,815,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,841. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.