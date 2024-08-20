MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $135.35

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.35, but opened at $139.74. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $134.08, with a volume of 4,342,888 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

