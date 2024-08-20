MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 6.8%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 28,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 105,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.