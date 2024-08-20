Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $863,769.38

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $863,769.38 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001490 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002163 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005571 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

