Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Up 1.9%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.69. Approximately 38,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 72,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

