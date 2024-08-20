Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $570.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $469.30 and last traded at $467.82. Approximately 339,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,471,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.98.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,638,175 shares of company stock valued at $736,767,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.27. The firm has a market cap of $435.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

