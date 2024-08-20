Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.04. 470,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average is $240.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

