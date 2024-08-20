Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.34. 15,872,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 58,874,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

