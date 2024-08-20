Manta Network (MANTA) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Manta Network has a market cap of $264.71 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,589,205 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 373,589,205.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.72522623 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,765,668.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

