Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.94

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

Man Wah

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Further Reading

