M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,169. The firm has a market cap of $616.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

