Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

