Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 3.5%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.21. 29,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 888,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBPH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

