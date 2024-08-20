Logan Ridge Finance Co. (LRFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -127.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

