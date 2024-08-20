loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 268,689 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

On Monday, June 10th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $323,566.04.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.7 %

LDI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,176. The firm has a market cap of $889.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.40. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

