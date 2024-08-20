Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

