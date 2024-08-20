Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $175.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

