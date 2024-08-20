Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CWST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.01. 195,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,829. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

