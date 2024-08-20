Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,252,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,182,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.