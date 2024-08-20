Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 827 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 39,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

HD stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.35 and its 200-day moving average is $353.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

