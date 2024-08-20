Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 980 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. 8,842,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,649,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

