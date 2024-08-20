Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

