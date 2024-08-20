Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

