Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Liberty Global stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
